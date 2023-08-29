3 new charter schools approved to open in Las Vegas next year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The applications for three new charter schools were approved by a state board on Friday, as the schools seek to open next year.

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority board approved applications for Do & Be Arts Academy, Vegas Vista Academy, and Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy for Clark County.

Applications were rejected for the Nevada Classical Academy in Elko, Thrive Point Academy of Nevada, and Mind Your Books for not meeting minimum state standards.

Do & Be Arts Academy of Excellence’s mission is to “give students a space to cultivate creativity, become change-makers, achieve academic excellence, and broaden their perspectives through providing quality performing arts and arts-integrated education for K-8th grade students in North Las Vegas.”

When full-scale it would teach 630 students from kindergarten to 8th grade and is proposed to open August of 2024.

Vegas Vista Academy mission “breaks down the barriers set by traditional patterns of inequality through experience and education. We facilitate equity and access for all to a data-driven, world class curriculum focused on academic excellence, community service learning, bilingual fluency, and outdoor experiential education.”

When full-scale it will teach 600 students from kindergarten to 12th grade and seeks to open August 2024.

Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy of Nevada’s mission “is to empower and engage students, especially underserved and underrepresented populations, to reach their full potential as global leaders who enhance their communities and the world through an inquiry-based STEM/STEAM (terms are used interchangeably throughout this application) curriculum that emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and innovation.”

When full-scale it would teach 1,478 students from kindergarten to 12th grade and seeks to open August 2024.

