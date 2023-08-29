2 men fighting for government help after being exposed to radiation working at Area 51

These two men were stationed at Area 51 in the 1980s, where they say they were exposed to residual radiation and that the government won't help them.
By Scott Pasmore
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men who worked at Area 51 for the U.S. Air Force in the 1980s are fighting the federal government to be recognized and compensated for the health issues they are suffering today. Dave Crete and Pomp Braswell both worked for the Air Force’s security police squadron at the then-highly classified Tonopah test range in Nevada. Their job was to provide security for America’s top-secret F-117A stealth aircraft. What they didn’t realize at the time was the Department of Energy conducted nuclear testing there decades earlier.

Today, both men and others who served with them say they are suffering health issues from contamination with radiation. They are issues like cancers, cardiovascular disease and other serious health issues. Crete says the problem is that the Department of Defense doesn’t even recognize that they were ever there. And because of that, Crete says they are not given the medical care they need for these types of health issues, nor are they or their families compensated for any future problems.

Both men spend a lot of their time advocating and fighting for what they believe is their right. In fact, a bill is being drafted right now by U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican of Nevada, to provide compensation and restitution for U.S. military personnel and their families who have suffered from exposure to toxic materials.

