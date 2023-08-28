TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Way to go, Dina!

A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named the winner of the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

According to TSA, Dina is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who works as an explosives detection canine with her handler, Nick Goyak, at the Las Vegas airport.

As officially the cutest dog in TSA, Dina will be featured on the front cover of the agency’s 2024 canine calendar, which will be released later this year.

According to TSA, “the contest was held in recognition of National Dog Day to acknowledge the important role TSA’s hardworking canines play in protecting the nation’s transportation systems.”

Dina has “worked for TSA for 15 months and is paws-itively adorable,” the agency said.

According to TSA, Dina is all-black, which is a rarity for a German Shorthaired Pointer and is often misidentified as a black Lab.

TSA says that “Dina is a pup who wants to be everyone’s best friend and loves to have her velvety ears rubbed and works hard to be rewarded with her favorite toy – a yellow tennis ball.”

Dina isn’t the only TSA dog from Las Vegas to win the coveted title.

According to TSA, Dina is the second cutest canine winner in the last three years for the Las Vegas airport. In August 2021, TSA dog Alona, a then four-year-old Golden Retriever and explosive detection canine, was the winner of the 2021 TSA Cutest Canine Contest. Alona and her handler continue their work at the Las Vegas airport, TSA said.

