Spreading the spirit of Aloha at 9th Island Love for Lahaina fundraiser

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Ninth Island Love for Lahaina fundraiser was held at Downtown Container Park Sunday to spread the spirit of aloha and help in the healing process on the island of Maui.

“There’s a lot of people that live out here that are from Hawaii that we feel we can’t be back home, so this is the way we give back,” said Trina Shin, a Las Vegas resident born and raised in Hawaii.

The event included Hawaiian food, music and performances, raising money and collecting donations to help with wildfire recovery efforts on the island.

“The idea is community. We are one people. We have to come together and really show each other that if one person is affected, everybody has to really come together and do their part,” said Toni Rose Lopez, Coordinator for Maui Strong.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go to the Maui Fire Relief Fund, Salvation Army and Maui Food Bank - all essential services for people on the island, where thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed.

“It’s surreal, right? You don’t see the effects of what’s really happening until the aftermath,” said Lopez, “so as it’s happening, you’re just like, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ And I think your heart cries for everybody.”

“I’m still heartbroken about everything. I have family that’s there in the heart of Lahaina right now that’s going through a lot, and my heart breaks for them,” said Shin. “Ninth Island, Vegas people love you guys. We are here for you. We pray. And we’re going to build back. Lahaina Strong.”

