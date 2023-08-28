Sources: teachers’ union rejects CCSD contract, looks to get Governor involved

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Negotiations between the Clark County Education Association and the Clark County School District for a new teacher salary contract have been drawn out and contentious.

“Some strong words were used in the beginning, and as time’s gone on, things are getting a little bit less strong because we know this is a right to work state, and as such we’re not allowed to strike as much as we’d like to,” said CCSD teacher Bryan Moore.

A source within the CCEA told FOX5 that at the union meeting Saturday, members voted to reject the district’s latest contract offer. CCSD’s offer included a 8.5% salary increase in the first year and 2% in the second - falling short of the union’s demands for 10% and 8% raises over the next two school years.

The district has said the reason for its offer not matching the union’s demands is concern for funding past the two-year timeframe.

“Sometimes it feels like we don’t have a lot of clarity as to what the school district is offering in terms of transparency,” said Moore. “That’s been one of the biggest frustrations actually.”

Moore wasn’t at Saturday’s meeting, but he said he heard that the union now plans to get Governor Joe Lombardo involved in some way.

FOX5 asked the district if it was aware of this, and CCSD responded with this statement: “The issues that divide the parties should be resolvable at the bargaining table. If CCEA is proposing that the Governor mediate the parties’ dispute, we welcome the opportunity to show the Governor that our proposals are fair, equitable, and financially responsible.”

Governor Lombardo’s office also sent a statement: “After providing record funding for education in Clark County, it’s disappointing that negotiations between CCSD and CCEA have been unsuccessful so far. While I’ve always believed collective bargaining should be handled at the local level, I’m eager to help resolve this conflict in a way that best serves the children of Clark County.”

FOX5 also reached out to the teachers’ union for comment, but we still haven’t heard back.

