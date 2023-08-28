‘Soulful September’ theme set for First Friday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - First Friday in downtown Las Vegas on September 1 will celebrate “Soulful September.”

According to a media release, the event will help launch National Suicide Prevention Month with a Cold Dip in one of three cold plunge tubs poolside at The ENGLiSH Hotel. The Art Walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople.

Key elements for this month include:

Hours of Operation – 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are currentlyno mask requirements or social distancing requirements. First Friday continues its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday’s Featured Artist – Soul artist Cara is featured. Cara is a local, self-taught artist whose work is experimental, focusing on women and nature. She uses many media, ranging from charcoal, watercolor, pencil, and acrylic to, most frequently, oil. In 2023, her work is often shown at Hey Maker located at Ferguson’s Downtown.

First Friday Cold Dip for Mental Health – Freezin’ for a Reason – Kicking off National Suicide Prevention Month, First Friday and The ENGLiSH Hotel are holding a Cold Plunge to help create awareness. Attendees are challenged to take a dip into one of three cold plunge tubs poolside at the hotel and then post on their social media to create awareness of the importance of Suicide Prevention. First Friday artists will be painting live around the pool. 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The ENGLiSH Hotel.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and she is honored with a monthly space given for free to a local artist—Mandalas Store for September.

First Friday Summer Residency – Two featured artists, Dray and LaRON Emcee, will have showings at the First Friday studio, 1025 S First St., Suite 170 (new showings for every First Friday). September is the final month of the residency.

Honda Paint-A-Car – Attendees are invited to help paint a Honda at the September First Friday event.

Live Painting – Several artists, including Malachi Williams, paint live throughout the footprint. Attendees can also take part in interactive murals.

Plant-Based Plaza – Located in the new mural park across from the ENGLiSH Hotel, this area hosts plant-based food tents and trucks, live mural painting, Girl Scout activities for families, nutritional education and fresh farm foods.

Entertainment – The Main Stage features local musicians on three stages starting at 5:00 p.m.

Food Trucks – Over twenty gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

The release noted that street improvements are expected to delay traffic throughout the coming months. Parking options include the following:

The city paid Parking Lot ($6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st.

Ride share drop off is also located on Hoover and 1st

Event onsite parking is $25 at 902 Casino Center, at the corner of Hoover and Casino Center.

First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. None of the nearby vacant lots are available for parking, and a media release noted that those who do so are at risk of being towed. The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event. More information about parking for the event is available here.

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Art Walk highlights work by primarily local artists. There will be booths and many galleries in the arts district—Arts Factory, Art Square, and along Main Street. Music begins at 5 p.m. featuring local talent. Details about that are available here.

Food and drink will be available from 5-11 p.m. The media release notes that “the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district.”

You can find more information about this and upcoming First Friday events online.

