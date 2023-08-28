Reb Zone 2023 season preview with UNLV football coach Barry Odom

FOX5's Paloma Villicana gives a season preview with UNLV football coach Barry Odom.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hosting another season of the Reb Zone with first-year head coach Barry Odom.

Odom, the former Arkansas associate head coach and defensive coordinator, brings more than 15 years of SEC coaching and playing experience to UNLV.

We’ll take a deep dive into Odom’s new program, highlighting his talented new staff and what fans can expect to see on the football field this season.

The Rebels season opener is Saturday, September 2 at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is preparing to host Bryant for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

