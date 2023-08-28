Oddities and Curiosities Expo returning to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Halloween lovers can get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, as a convention dedicated to all things weird and spooky will once again be held in Las Vegas this year.

According to a news release, held on Sept. 16, the “Oddities and Curiosities Expo” will take place at The Expo at World Market Center.

Organizers say the expo will feature over 150 vendors showcasing taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles.

The expo will also feature photo ops, tarot reading, sideshow performers and concessions.

Guests are able to purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own full-sized rabbit mount. As part of the class, students will work with “sustainably sourced” frozen animals to learn the basics of taxidermy and will be provided with a variety of tools and materials, the release states.

The event will also host The Oddities Museum, which will have a curated show dubbed “The Cryptic Collection of a Mad Clown.” The museum, which requires additional admission, is a 1,600-square-foot carnival sideshow reminiscent of big top attractions of the early 1900s. Organizers say guests “can be taken back in time to an old carnival and gaze upon real and rare oddities.”

According to the release, the event is open to all ages. However, “parents are advised to use their best judgment about if their children should attend.”

The convention will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, organizers say. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com/.

