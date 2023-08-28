NCSO: Suspect took police on multiple car chases before arrest in Pahrump murder case

John Antonios Vithoulkas is wanted by Nye County Sheriff's Office
John Antonios Vithoulkas is wanted by Nye County Sheriff's Office(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest has been made in connection to a murder case out of Pahrump last week.

John Vithoulkas is accused of homicide in the death of Martin Riske, 64. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 21 at about 12:15 p.m. a deceased person later identified as Riske was found in the front yard of a residence in Pahrump.

It was evident Riske had died of gunshot wounds and his vehicle was missing.

Deputies learned Riske’s vehicle had been had been involved in a pursuit two days earlier, and that a woman was taken into custody but a man had fled in the car.

On Aug. 20, an unrelated vehicle pursuit took place with deputies but the suspect fled to Shoshone, CA and the chase was terminated.

The suspect in both pursuits was identified as Vithoulkas. Officials believe he killed Riske and took his car shortly before the chase on Aug. 19.

Detectives learned the second vehicle was located in Las Vegas and Metro Police was requested to check that location.

At the location, the vehicle was found and Vithoulkas was found inside it, and he was arrested.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775 751-7000.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to Las Vegas Strip amid F1 construction
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

Latest News

Repairs are underway at Las Vegas Boat Harbor after severe damage from a storm last week
Las Vegas Boat Harbor repairs underway, open for boat owners after storm damage
LVMPS is looking for Javan Campbell
Las Vegas police looking for ‘endangered’ missing juvenile
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Business still booming at Harry Reid: Airport served nearly 5 million passengers last month
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley