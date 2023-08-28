New trial date set for Marshawn Lynch’s alleged Las Vegas DUI

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new trial date has been scheduled for former NFL player Marshawn Lynch in an allegation that he drove while intoxicated last year.

The trial date originally was set for Sept. 26 but is now set for Nov. 8.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that at about 7:25 a.m. Aug. 9, 2022, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.

Police wrote in an arrest report that the man, identified as Lynch in the report, was behind the wheel of had “significant damage with no rim or tire on the driver’s side front wheel with dents and dings on the rear driver’s side wheel about to fall off.” Police noted that the front passenger rim and tire were also almost off.

Lynch, a former running back who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, is the current owner of the FCF Beasts, a professional indoor football team.

