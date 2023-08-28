Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in the southeast valley.

Police said three vehicles were involved near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Pecos McLeod.

Several people have been taken to medical facilities and one person, a driver of one of the vehicles, has died.

