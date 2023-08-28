Las Vegas police give update on Friday shooting of suspect who stabbed officer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gave an update Monday morning about an incident where an officer was stabbed on Friday before a suspect was shot to death in the northeast valley.

Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin said this is the fifth time this year that an officer has shot someone - and the second to be fatal.

The incident started as an assault and battery call at about 1 a.m. Friday near Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard.

The officer involved was identified as Rudy Sacba, 32, who has been with the LVMPD since 2021. The deceased suspect was identified as Sandra Lopez-Ochoa, 25.

Police stated the following series of events:

A man called dispatch to report his sister, later identified as Ochoa, had battered him. A few minutes later, Ochoa called dispatch to report a domestic disturbance.

Officers spoke with the brother and found probable cause to arrest Ochoa for strangulation. They found her inside an apartment sitting on the couch.

The two officers spoke with Ochoa, who inquired as to why Sacba had his hand on his gun, which was in its holster before she stood up.

The other officer, who was not identified, moved in to handcuff Ochoa when she reached down and grabbed a knife. She turned and the body camera footage showed her stabbing the other officer in the head.

Sacba drew his firearm and shot five rounds, striking Ochoa as she was turning towards him with the knife in hand.

The other officer’s body camera footage showed him touching his head as blood dripped down his face, his hand covered in blood.

Medical responders were called to the scene. The officer was treated at a local hospital and is home recovering. Ochoa was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Larkin was asked how violent domestic calls can be. She said there has been about a 5% decrease in domestic violence incidents so far this year - but domestic violence homicides show an 85% increase compared to the same time last year.

“To me, that illustrates very clearly the amount of violence that can take place at these calls and our agency takes the violence in these calls very seriously,” she said.

