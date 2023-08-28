‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man. The 28-year-old is now confirmed to be among those killed in the Lahaina fire.

His sister, Jayna Barut, says she’s still in shock.

The family had held out hope Losano had somehow escaped the inferno that destroyed the town.

“In my heart after all this time, I felt like I already knew,” she said.

“But when I heard it, it was unreal to me. I was like I would never thought I’d ever experienced something like that.”

Losano leaves behind two boys — a 5- and 6-year-old.

Barut was it was a “blessing” to be Losano’s sister.

“No matter what situation I was in, he was always there,” she said.

