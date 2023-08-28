‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims

Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:39 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man. The 28-year-old is now confirmed to be among those killed in the Lahaina fire.

His sister, Jayna Barut, says she’s still in shock.

The family had held out hope Losano had somehow escaped the inferno that destroyed the town.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

“In my heart after all this time, I felt like I already knew,” she said.

“But when I heard it, it was unreal to me. I was like I would never thought I’d ever experienced something like that.”

Losano leaves behind two boys — a 5- and 6-year-old.

Barut was it was a “blessing” to be Losano’s sister.

“No matter what situation I was in, he was always there,” she said.

Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to Las Vegas Strip amid F1 construction
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police ask public for help finding missing child
Las Vegas police locate previously missing child
Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location

Latest News

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas
Oddities and Curiosities Expo returning to Las Vegas
Kurt Busch answers questions from reporters after announcing his retirement before a NASCAR Cup...
Las Vegas native Kurt Busch formally retires from NASCAR while still recovering from concussion
Heavy equipment is parked after working hours were shortened for heat, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023,...
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
Classroom generic
Clark County teachers union wants Nevada governor to intervene in contract dispute with district