Forecast Outlook - 08/28/23

Temperatures Stay HOT Through Thursday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:45 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After a warm and above average weekend, we’ll keep it dry and hot through Thursday in Las Vegas. A ridge of high pressure will build through Tuesday evening, but an area of low pressure passing to our north Wednesday afternoon will bring gusty southwest winds for Southern Nevada.

High temperatures will range from 103-107° Monday-Wednesday for Las Vegas. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 AM Monday for the Lake Mead, Hoover Dam, Laughlin, Dolan Springs and Kingman. The warning will continue through 8 PM Tuesday, but temperatures will stay well above average through Wednesday.

Monsoon showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance for showers on Saturday morning. Temperatures will also cool down into the 90s by Friday.

