Business still booming at Harry Reid: Airport served nearly 5 million passengers last month

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. The airport is now known as Harry Reid International Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport released passenger statistics for July that indicate travel to Sin City remains robust.

According to a media release, LAS served 4,945,798 passengers in July, a 1.7% increase over the previous year. That brings the year-to-date number of total passengers to 33,096,051, which is a 13.5% rise compared to 2022.

Domestic, international, and west side/helicopter carriers have all posted year-to-year increases, with international passengers up a whopping 41.4% compared to this point in 2022. The number of domestic travelers rose by 12.5%, while the west side/helicopter carriers have seen a 0.7% increase.

Southwest saw the biggest jump last month, with a 10.3% rise over 2022′s passenger totals. Delta was up 7.4%.

The biggest winner thus far in year-to-year numbers for domestic carriers is Spirit Airlines. They have served 4,928,462 Las Vegas passengers so far in 2023, compared to 3,783,869 at this time one year ago. Southwest is up 15.2% year-to-year.

The success at Harry Reid carries over into international travel as well, as that segment is up 13.5% last month compared to 2022 and 41.4% for the year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to Las Vegas Strip amid F1 construction
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police ask public for help finding missing child
Las Vegas police locate previously missing child
Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location

Latest News

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
A generic photo of First Friday is seen in this file photo from downtown Las Vegas.
‘Soulful September’ theme set for First Friday in downtown Las Vegas
Marshawn Lynch booking photo
New trial date set for Marshawn Lynch’s alleged Las Vegas DUI
On Monday, US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NEV) and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department...
Las Vegas, Nevada officials discuss crackdown on fentanyl, xylazine