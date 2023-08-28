Business still booming at Harry Reid: Airport served nearly 5 million passengers last month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport released passenger statistics for July that indicate travel to Sin City remains robust.

According to a media release, LAS served 4,945,798 passengers in July, a 1.7% increase over the previous year. That brings the year-to-date number of total passengers to 33,096,051, which is a 13.5% rise compared to 2022.

Domestic, international, and west side/helicopter carriers have all posted year-to-year increases, with international passengers up a whopping 41.4% compared to this point in 2022. The number of domestic travelers rose by 12.5%, while the west side/helicopter carriers have seen a 0.7% increase.

Southwest saw the biggest jump last month, with a 10.3% rise over 2022′s passenger totals. Delta was up 7.4%.

The biggest winner thus far in year-to-year numbers for domestic carriers is Spirit Airlines. They have served 4,928,462 Las Vegas passengers so far in 2023, compared to 3,783,869 at this time one year ago. Southwest is up 15.2% year-to-year.

The success at Harry Reid carries over into international travel as well, as that segment is up 13.5% last month compared to 2022 and 41.4% for the year.

