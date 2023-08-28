Attorney for Lesly Palacio speaks on 3-year anniversary of victim’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lesly Palacio was 22 years old when she was found dead three years ago.

On Monday, an attorney for her family spoke on the anniversary of that fateful day. Jose Rangel, 48 was present in the home when Palacio was killed, and HE pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and accessory to commit murder in 2021. The suspect, his son, Erickk Rangel-Ibarra, has never been found.

The Rangels reportedly knew the victim and her family for 14 years before the 2020 killing. She was last seen by her family before she headed to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra on the day she was killed.

As part of his guilty plea, Rangel admitted that he helped drag Palacio’s body from his Las Vegas home and he also assisted in his son’s escape to Mexico. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed the two men placing Palacio’s body into a pickup truck on Aug. 29, 2020, before Rangel-Ibarra drove away. According to court records, Palacio’s body was found in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park in September 2020.

The two men fled to Mexico and Rangel later returned and surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in San Diego on Jan. 19, 2021, telling authorities that he had been with his son but they had split up.

“In the last three years, the family feels like they have not received any justice at all,” said attorney Ofelia Markarian in an August 28 media conference. Rangel was released after serving less than nine months of his sentence.

“Erick is still...” Markarian continued, trailing off and shaking her head as she seemingly tried to find the right words to express her thoughts. “Nowhere to be found. We do not know where he is. We’re still very, very hopeful that authorities will find him and bring him to justice.”

She added that the family is losing faith that this will happen.

Attorney Ofelia Markarian speaks at an August 28 media conference (FOX5)

“This year, they did not want to remember the Rangel family at all,” she explained. “They wanted this year to be about Lesly and celebrate her life.”

Markarian concluded with a brief question-and-answer session, stating that the anniversaries and the unknown factors in the case are incredibly difficult for the Palacio family.

“The family’s not able to mourn the loss of their daughter, mourn the loss of their sister,” Markarian said. “They’re still constantly thinking about, ‘Where is Erick?’”

She added that since his release from Clark County Detention Center, Rangel is also “nowhere to be found,” and she noted that the Rangel family has since sold all of their properties in Las Vegas. Markarian then spoke directly to those that might know where the suspect is located in Mexico.

“Our message is to turn Erick in,” she implored. “Lesly deserves justice. Her family deserves justice. Everyone that has been involved in this case deserves justice.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.