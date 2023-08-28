Asylum, Hotel Fear haunted houses returning to Las Vegas for Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haunted houses in Las Vegas are starting to announce their return with spooky season quickly approaching.

According to a news release, the Asylum and Hotel Fear haunted houses will return to Las Vegas on September 29.

Creators for the attractions say that both haunted houses have been upgraded for this Halloween season.

According to the release, in addition to a new room, the Asylum attraction has also added new animations and effects. Developers say Hotel Fear has added a new trailer creating several new rooms and new animations and scares.

New this year, developers said a special “Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour” will be offered in which guests are personally escorted through the attractions by the owner, creator and Head Scaremaster of the ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR.

According to the release, partial proceeds benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity dealing with mental health through horse-assisted therapy.

The two attractions are located in the parking lot of the Meadows Mall by JC Penny, 4300 Meadows Lane.

For more information, visit: https://www.lasvegashaunts.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.