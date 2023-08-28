Adele stops Las Vegas show to tell security to leave a fan alone

FILE - Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele is nominated for...
FILE - Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 5. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Adele stopped her show Saturday night in Las Vegas to scold a security guard who was “bothering” an audience member.

According to video of the incident shared on social media, Adele was in the middle of singing “Water Under the Bridge” and stopped the music to ask what was going on in the audience with one particular concertgoer who had been standing.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she asked.

The singer, who is doing her “Weekends With Adele” show at Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was addressing one audience member in particular, saying, “Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you! Put your hand up. You, no you, yes, you with the stick in your hand. Yes, him.”

Then she asked security, “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

She then told the man, “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. “Leave him alone,” she told security again.

Adele filled the crowd in on what had happened, saying, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

She then started “Water Under the Bridge” over again.

Adele isn’t the first performer to notice a security guard being a little too harsh. In May, Taylor Swift yelled at security during a performance, shouting about a fan, “She’s fine!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to Las Vegas Strip amid F1 construction
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police ask public for help finding missing child
Las Vegas police locate previously missing child
Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location

Latest News

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas
Oddities and Curiosities Expo returning to Las Vegas
Pastor Heiden talks about the importance of rest and the pace of grace in this MORE...
MORE Motivational Moment: Rest
For over 40 years, Sahara Coins & Precious Metals has been the most transparent precious metals...
Trusted resource for coins & metals