Forecast Outlook-8/27/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Another very nice day in store for the Las Vegas Valley Sunday.

High pressure will continue to build which will produce warmer conditions starting Monday.

While we are not in an excessive heat criteria, hotter temperatures may make it challenging for some on Monday and Tuesday.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect then for areas just east of us.

Temperatures in the affected areas could climb above 110 degrees while here in Las Vegas expect high’s up to 107 by Tuesday.

The heat will slip away for the second half of the week as monsoon moisture returns.

At this point it doesn’t look like we will get allot of rain but monsoon season does tend to surprise us sometimes.

Best chances for active weather would be Thursday into Friday.

There will be an almost 7 degrees drop in temperatures between those days suggesting we will experience stringer winds.

The UV index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

