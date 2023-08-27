Forecast Outlook-8/26/23

Above average temperatures are coming back and could reach dangerous levels early in the week.

There is an excessive heat warning just outside of the Las Vegas Valley for Monday and Tuesday, while here in Las Vegas temperatures will climb up to about 107 by Tuesday.

Along with the heat we will see much drier weather returning as well through Wednesday.

Thursday we will notice changes as monsoon moisture creeps back into the picture.

We do have rain chances in our forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The best chance as of right now is on Thursday.

By Friday temperatures drop back down to double digits.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

