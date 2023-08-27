Forecast Outlook-8/26/23

Heat Is Returning For A Few Days
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Above average temperatures are coming back and could reach dangerous levels early in the week.

There is an excessive heat warning just outside of the Las Vegas Valley for Monday and Tuesday, while here in Las Vegas temperatures will climb up to about 107 by Tuesday.

Along with the heat we will see much drier weather returning as well through Wednesday.

Thursday we will notice changes as monsoon moisture creeps back into the picture.

We do have rain chances in our forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The best chance as of right now is on Thursday.

By Friday temperatures drop back down to double digits.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police officer injured in shooting in northeast valley
Las Vegas officer stabbed while responding to domestic disturbance call; Suspect shot and killed by police
Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in Las Vegas neighborhood
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
A file image of an F-16
Two F-16s, one Coast Guard helicopter intercept civilian aircraft over Lake Tahoe
Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area
Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-8/26/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, August 25 EVENING weather update
Friday, Aug. 25, Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, Aug. 25, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/26-27/23