Mt. Charleston volunteer fire station and life-saving equipment suffer extensive storm damage

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents of the storm-battered Mt. Charleston are stepping up to help volunteer fire fighters, as their station and life-saving equipment suffered extensive damage.

Neighbors said these firefighters have not stopped helping residents in need, as their own homes face damage. Residents across the mountain have suffered a loss of water, power and utilities since the storm struck, and numerous roads and buildings have been obliterated. They have created a GoFundMe page to fundraise to fix the damage and replace the critical equipment.

Fire crews showed FOX5 the destruction wreaked by Tropical Storm Hillary on the Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District. Mud and debris make the entrance impassable.

Resident Brenda Talley explains, the firefighters are crucial to the health and safety of locals and millions of tourists.

“It’s a great group of guys that are there day, in day out. They’re there for all the visitors, millions of visitors that come year round on a daily basis. Whether someone gets hurt or get stuck, in the winter, you get a lot of broken arms and broken legs,” Talley said.

“These guys that are volunteers, most of them live up here. They were affected greatly by this flood and damage to their own property. And they didn’t hesitate. They haven’t stopped. I’ve seen them every day,” Talley said.

For more information on how you can help, click here: GoFundMe page

