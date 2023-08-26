Las Vegas police ask public for help finding missing child

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered 11-year-old boy.

Nathan Daniel was last seen on Friday, August 25, around 7:45 p.m. near Russell Road and Durango Boulevard. He stands 4′08′', weighs approximately 85 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information surrounding Daniel’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

