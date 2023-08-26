Las Vegas Aces celebrate first WNBA title with Vice President Harris at the White House

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their 2022 WNBA Championship at the White House on Friday.

The champs were honored by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The victory lap caps off their historic run after beating the Connecticut Sun in four games last year.

“The Aces brought home that trophy because you are not only a team, you are a family. You support each other on and off the court,” said Harris.

The celebrations are a first for the team and the first sports championship of any kind for the city of Las Vegas.

“Man, this is like a blessing, super excited just to be able just to be celebrating honestly. And in the House of history, like the White House, it’s been a blessing,” said center A’ja Wilson, who won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2022.

The Aces presented Harris with a number 49 jersey as the nation’s 49th vice president. Star guard, Kelsey Plum said to win a AN WNBA title and meet the first women V-P is a dream come true.

“To be able to be picked (by) God, to give me this position, to be able to be here talking to you guys right now like life is a movie, man,” Plum said.

Vice President Harris commended the Aces for their work off the court too in regard to promoting equal justice, equal pay for women and advocating to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home. 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray said the game is bigger than the on-court accomplishments.

“The ball’s going to start bouncing at some point, but what you can do to kind of reach others in the community or a younger generation that’s following in your footsteps is what makes a big difference,” said Gray.

This year’s Aces squad just set the WNBA record for wins in a season. However, Gray said as great as that is, it would be even sweeter to be here back at the White House this time next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.