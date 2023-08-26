Forecast Outlook-8/26/23

After enjoying a week of cooler temperatures our highs are returning to above normal numbers through at least Thursday.

Highs will range between 103 and 107 degrees during that stretch with the hottest days forecast to be Monday and Tuesday.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for those days even though it’s not for Las Vegas.

That being said it will be hot here.

Elevated heat risk is expected with highs ranging between 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

By Thursday humidity returns as does the risk of active weather.

Rain chances increase to 20% on Thursday, 30% Friday.

The UV Index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

