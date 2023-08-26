A dream realized: Pizza chef opens own restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A few months after the Vegas Test Kitchen closed down, one local man whose dreams were helped along by the project is opening his own restaurant.

Ethan Spiezer spent much of the pandemic honing his skills in the side yard of the Vegas Test Kitchen, where he used their pizza oven to try out his unique recipes and fluffy dough. Now, his new restaurant Solamente Pizza is opening up in Town Square.

“I am invested in this. I am all in,” Spiezer told FOX5 Friday. “If there’s somewhere to bet on yourself, Vegas I guess is it.”

Spiezer’s pizzas are made with his signature dough.

“It is at 80% hydration,” he explained. “Which makes it very light, fluffy, wet.”

As he prepares to open his new business, Spiezer is also back on campus at his job teaching special education students.

“This happens for me at night, where I can be mad scientist Ethan Pizza Maker,” Spiezer said about his restaurant. “And then I can still be Mr. Spiezer, special education teacher to inner city youth who really need that guidance too, at the same time.”

Solamente Pizza opens on Friday, September 1. Spiezer compared the leadup to that day with his favorite movie franchise.

“I’m always looking forward to the next MCU movie, the next Marvel movie,” he said. “This is like that, times 10 billion.”

Spiezer has plenty of other emotions to go along with that excitement.

“I would be absolutely lying through my teeth if I said I wasn’t terrified,” he chuckled.

But armed with some new ingredients and a state-of-the-art pizza oven, Spiezer feels good about the reception for his pizzas.

Solamente Pizza is located across from the AMC Theater in Town Square. It’s in the same space as a vegan restaurant run by one of Spiezer’s Test Kitchen friends called Down to Earth.

The space features artwork from local designers Sup What’s Up.

