Report: Nevada car insurance up 36% this year

The report says the Silver State has the second-most expensive car insurance in the country
There's been several rate hikes in 2022 & 2023.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a recent report, car insurance prices in Nevada have soared 36% this year.

The Mid-Year Auto Insurance Report noted that premiums here are the second-highest in the country. It added that Nevada has a multi-year streak as one of the five most expensive states for car insurance.

Nationally, car insurance prices have risen 17% in the first half of this year, with the report projecting another 4% increase before the end of the year. The national average cost of an annual car insurance policy is $1,668, representing about 2.4% of the average household income.

National average cost of car insurance
National average cost of car insurance(Insurify)

The only state with a higher annual cost than Nevada is Michigan, where drivers pay an average rate of $2,766. It has been the most expensive state for three years running, and it saw a 31% increase between last year and the first six months of 2023.

According to the report, Nevada saw its fifth-deadliest year in driving-related fatalities in 2022, partly explaining its 36% increase in car insurance premiums. Nevada drivers also pay some of the highest premiums in the country, at an average of $2,568 a year—54% higher than the national average.

The entire report is available here.

