Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at US95 northbound, south of Russell Road.

All travel lanes were closed while police investigated. Traffic was diverted at Galleria Drive during the investigation.

