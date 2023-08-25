Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the crash occurred at US95 northbound, south of Russell Road.
All travel lanes were closed while police investigated. Traffic was diverted at Galleria Drive during the investigation.
