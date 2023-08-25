Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at US95 northbound, south of Russell Road.

All travel lanes were closed while police investigated. Traffic was diverted at Galleria Drive during the investigation.

#Fatal crash US95 northbound, south of Russell Rd. All travel lanes are currently closed. Traffic is being diverted off at Galleria Dr. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 25, 2023

