New ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ ride to open at Circus Circus

There’s a new “Spongebob Squarepants” ride coming to Adventuredome at Circus Circus in winter...
There’s a new “Spongebob Squarepants” ride coming to Adventuredome at Circus Circus in winter 2023.(Circus Circus)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new “Spongebob Squarepants” ride coming to Adventuredome at Circus Circus.

The new $6 million amusement ride named Spongebob’s Crazy Carnival Ride will be a hilariously entertaining, interactive attraction sending guests through seafloor scenes brought to life through vibrant sets, special effects, animatronics, and projections.

With five people seated per vehicle, guests can experience the sensory-engaging journey through Spongebob’s world.

“We are thrilled to add the globally recognized characters of SpongeBob SquarePants to Circus Circus,” said Shana Gerety, senior vice president of operations, Circus Circus. “Guests from all over the world will love how the over-the-top optimism and humor that SpongeBob SquarePants embodies is integrated in this exciting new attraction.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our collaboration with Circus Circus Las Vegas to bring the first ever interactive SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride to life,” said Marie Marks, SVP, Themed Entertainment, Paramount.

Spongebob’s Crazy Carnival Ride is expected to open at Adventuredome sometime this winter.

For more information about Circus Circus Las Vegas, visit www.circuscircus.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

David Shaw, lead vocalist for The Revivalists, talks about their upcoming concert at The...
The Revivalists performing in Las Vegas
MORE's Mike Davis suits up and tests the new "Bride Ride" at Soul Cycle. It's the new cycling...
Mike Davis tries the 'Bride Ride' at Soul Cycle
Cider Fest coming to Silverton Casino on Sept. 1
Las Vegas casino set to host inaugural Cider Fest
Chef Joel Ott gives a taste of what he'll be offering at Joel's Chophouse.
Joel's Chophouse at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel