New ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ ride to open at Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new “Spongebob Squarepants” ride coming to Adventuredome at Circus Circus.

The new $6 million amusement ride named Spongebob’s Crazy Carnival Ride will be a hilariously entertaining, interactive attraction sending guests through seafloor scenes brought to life through vibrant sets, special effects, animatronics, and projections.

With five people seated per vehicle, guests can experience the sensory-engaging journey through Spongebob’s world.

“We are thrilled to add the globally recognized characters of SpongeBob SquarePants to Circus Circus,” said Shana Gerety, senior vice president of operations, Circus Circus. “Guests from all over the world will love how the over-the-top optimism and humor that SpongeBob SquarePants embodies is integrated in this exciting new attraction.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our collaboration with Circus Circus Las Vegas to bring the first ever interactive SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride to life,” said Marie Marks, SVP, Themed Entertainment, Paramount.

Spongebob’s Crazy Carnival Ride is expected to open at Adventuredome sometime this winter.

For more information about Circus Circus Las Vegas, visit www.circuscircus.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.