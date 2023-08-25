Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
Multiple people washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals
Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area
Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 hiring temporary positions for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
Watson Calhoun enjoys a snow day in the middle of summer.
Terminally ill 4-year-old boy enjoys Christmas in August with snow, thanks to community’s help
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby