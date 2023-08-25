Police say man has died after Aug. 14 crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has died after an August 14 crash that occurred in the southwest valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 4:55 p.m. Aug. 14 near S. Jones Boulevard and Somerset Hills Avenue.

Police say that evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video footage indicated a 2009 Hyundai Elantra was westbound on Somerset Hills Avenue after stopping for a posted stop sign. The crash occurred when the Hyundai failed to yield the right of way to a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard in the right of two northbound travel lanes (T2).

The front of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Hyundai, resulting in major damage to both vehicles, police said.

Two occupants of the Hyundai, a 67-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, were transported to UMC Trauma after the crash. The child was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

On Aug. 25, Las Vegas police were notified that the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Robert Michela, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police said his death marked the 91st traffic-related death in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigations Section.

