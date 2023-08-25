Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside arena on Feb. 8

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant shoots a free throw during an NBA basketball game...
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant shoots a free throw during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2013, in Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press and GREG BEACHAM
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8.

The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside the arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.

The 2/8/24 date of the unveiling is conspicuous: Kobe wore No. 8 and No. 24 during each half of his Lakers career, while Gianna wore No. 2 while playing youth basketball. The Bryants were flying together to a basketball competition with seven others when their helicopter crashed in fog in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s statue will join those of Lakers greats Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and broadcaster Chick Hearn. Star Plaza also includes statues of the Los Angeles Kings’ Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille, Dustin Brown and announcer Bob Miller, along with champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The Lakers say they are planning “a series of physical tributes” to honor Bryant beyond the statue, which is designed by sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
Multiple people washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals
Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area
Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 hiring temporary positions for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
Players credit NFL and union with doing a better job of teaching when sports betting isn’t OK
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
3 Aces secure double-doubles as Las Vegas rallies to defeat the Sky 94-87
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the first half of a preseason NFL...
Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo top list of NFL players who switched teams for 2023
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
F1 hiring temporary positions for Las Vegas Grand Prix