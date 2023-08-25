Lee Canyon summer mountain operations close early due to flood assessment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon is shutting down some seasonal operations early after recent extreme weather and flooding in the area.

“In light of the limited initial assessment, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the end of our summer mountain operations,” Lee Canyon wrote in a media release. “We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding this season, and we will be reaching out to our mountain biking day pass and season pass holders with information as soon as possible due to this unforeseen closure.”

The US Forest Service has also extended the closure of the spring mountains until further notice, citing 9.8 inches of recent rainfall and flooding.

Lee Canyon noted that the “extraordinary” storm “has left behind significant damage to our operational resources, infrastructure, and the natural beauty that defines Lee Canyon.”

It added that “trails, chairlifts, and essential facilities that encompass our summer offerings have borne the brunt of this unexpected occurrence.”

Lee Canyon’s team is working to restore the affected areas. It is also in the initial stages of a $7 million Ponderosa capital improvement project.

We wish to assure you that our preparations for the upcoming winter season of 2023-24 continue undeterred. Our team and community stand ready to overcome this setback. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone and all agencies involved including the US Forest Service, National Guard, NDOT, Clark County, Las Vegas Metro, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. The outpouring of support and the numerous inquiries about contributing to our recovery efforts means the world to us. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome you back this winter, and if conditions allow, in a limited capacity this fall.

The statement concluded by noting that Lee Canyon intends to provide regular updates on its restoration progress.

