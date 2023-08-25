Lee Canyon summer mountain operations close early due to flood assessment

Lee Canyon Summer Mountain operations closed early due to recent flooding
Lee Canyon Summer Mountain operations closed early due to recent flooding
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon is shutting down some seasonal operations early after recent extreme weather and flooding in the area.

“In light of the limited initial assessment, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the end of our summer mountain operations,” Lee Canyon wrote in a media release. “We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding this season, and we will be reaching out to our mountain biking day pass and season pass holders with information as soon as possible due to this unforeseen closure.”

The US Forest Service has also extended the closure of the spring mountains until further notice, citing 9.8 inches of recent rainfall and flooding.

Lee Canyon noted that the “extraordinary” storm “has left behind significant damage to our operational resources, infrastructure, and the natural beauty that defines Lee Canyon.”

It added that “trails, chairlifts, and essential facilities that encompass our summer offerings have borne the brunt of this unexpected occurrence.”

Lee Canyon’s team is working to restore the affected areas. It is also in the initial stages of a $7 million Ponderosa capital improvement project.

The statement concluded by noting that Lee Canyon intends to provide regular updates on its restoration progress.

