Las Vegas police spreading word about Hyundai security upgrade

FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021,
FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working with a local car dealership to spread awareness of an important security update for certain models of vehicles.

In a social media post, LVMPD announced that it is teaming up with ABC Hyundai to spread the word about an important security update for specific model years of Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted by car thieves in social media posts.

The post stated that there will be a software upgrade event at the ABC Hyundai location at 215 and Rainbow o September 9. Police will be on-hand and owners can determine if they are eligible for the update.

To make an appointment, visit ABCHyundai.com or call 702-706-7885.

