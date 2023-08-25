Las Vegas Police Officer injured in shooting near Lake Mead, Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one of their officers was taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to LVMPD, the shooting occurred on E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road. An officer was transported to UMC Trauma and as of 5:00 AM, the officer was listed in “stable condition.”

As of 5:00 AM, Lake Mead Boulevard is shut down in both directions between Pecos and Walnut Roads.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

