Las Vegas Police Officer injured in shooting near Lake Mead, Pecos
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one of their officers was taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting early Friday morning.
According to LVMPD, the shooting occurred on E. Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road. An officer was transported to UMC Trauma and as of 5:00 AM, the officer was listed in “stable condition.”
As of 5:00 AM, Lake Mead Boulevard is shut down in both directions between Pecos and Walnut Roads.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
