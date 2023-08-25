Las Vegas police: Couple allegedly used U-Haul to kidnap, rob man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas couple accused of kidnapping and robbing a man in February were arrested last week, according to authorities.

Kashon Glass, 37, and Cheylee Kessee, 23, are both facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and coercion with force.

As of Friday, they are both being held without bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report alleges the following:

Just after midnight on Feb. 20, officers responded to a Terrible’s gas station near West Carey Avenue and Rancho Drive for a reported robbery.

The victim told police he had met Kessee in January and messaged her that night to see if she wanted to hang out and go to Santa Fe Station.

Kessee picked the victim up in a U-Haul cargo van and told him she was a prostitute, then offered to have sex with him for $250 but the victim “didn’t know what that meant” when she offered “full service.”

The victim offered Kessee $30 to drive him to Sante Fe Station. On their way there, Glass entered the van and robbed the victim of $97.51 after pointing a gun against his ribcage.

Glass then told the man to unlock his cellphone, then slapped him before taking his phone and the man got out of the van and ran away from the suspects.

Police found that “Kareem Brown”, an alias used by Glass, had rented the U-Haul, and that both suspects were possibly involved in another deadly robbery in January.

On Aug. 17, police responded to the Howard Johnson near Duke Ellington Way south of Tropicana Avenue as they learned the suspects were there.

Glass and Kessee refused to come out and a SWAT team was called in. Both were taken into custody after nearly two hours.

In interviews, Kessee admitted to renting a U-Haul and then asked for a lawyer. Glass said he remembered letting Kessee borrow the U-Haul but didn’t remember robbing a man outside of a gas station.

Both are due back in court Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.