Forecast Outlook - 08/25/23

Slight Chances Today, Drying Out Tomorrow
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:51 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The best chance of some pop-up showers and storms on Friday will be over the mountains surrounding the Las Vegas Valley. The best time for any showers will be generally between 1-5PM today. The forecast high in Las Vegas rebounds back to 100°.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb back into triple-digit territory. Saturday’s forecast high is at 102° with Sunday at 103°. We’ll start next week out dry before more monsoon moisture pushes in for the second half of next week. Some more clouds roll in Wednesday with a slight shower chance.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday through Saturday as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

