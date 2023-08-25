Forecast Outlook - 08/25/23

The best chance of some pop-up showers and storms on Friday will be over the mountains surrounding the Las Vegas Valley. The best time for any showers will be generally between 1-5PM today. The forecast high in Las Vegas rebounds back to 100°.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb back into triple-digit territory. Saturday’s forecast high is at 102° with Sunday at 103°. We’ll start next week out dry before more monsoon moisture pushes in for the second half of next week. Some more clouds roll in Wednesday with a slight shower chance.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday through Saturday as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

