Community advocacy group to speak out at public utilities meeting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A community advocacy group announced that it plans to attend and speak about utility issues at an upcoming public meeting.

According to a media release, Make the Road Nevada plans to be present at the General Consumer Session held by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) on August 30 at 9075 W Diablo Dr., Suite 250 in Las Vegas. The meeting will be held in Hearing Room A at 5:30 p.m.

“This is a chance for the community to speak up about the increased utility rates and demand for cleaner and more affordable energy,” the release stated. “There is a lack of transparency on the number of families affected by the lack of essential utilities like electricity and gas.”

It noted that the session will address NV Energy’s “dependence on imported methane gas, the proposed temporary rate cut, the extra $1.8 billion spending on a new gas peaker plant, the $1.3 million sponsorship deals with sports teams, and the data of disconnections is not publicly available.”

Make the Road Nevada said that customers and community members will attend this session to call for more accountability, cleaner energy sources, energy efficiency, and stronger long-term resource plans. The release said they “can also voice their complaints about the high utility bills and the new quarterly rates for the last semester of 2022 and the first of 2023.”

