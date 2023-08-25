CCSD board meeting disrupted by rallying teachers again

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District board meeting was disrupted again due to rallying teachers who are seeking a raise during ongoing contract negotiations.

This is the second time this month that a CCSD board meeting has been affected due to protests. On August 10, a group in attendance began chanting “no contract, no peace,” at a volume that interrupted the proceedings. Many of them were escorted out of the chamber, resulting in a 23-minute delay.

On Thursday evening at approximately 5:07 p.m., a chant of “Jara is a liar, CCSD’s on fire” began. President Evelyn Garcia Morales began asking for individuals to be removed as the chant continued.

“We don’t want a repeat of our last meeting,” she said. The crowd began chanting “let her stay” as officers removed a woman that Morales said “instigated” the initial chant.

“We cannot conduct business. CCEA is clearly interrupting our business,” Morales stated as the chants continued. “By chanting, CCEA is involved in disrupting a government meeting.”

Morales then noted specific behavior that is prohibited at CCSD board meetings. The microphone was muted as some in attendance were “trespassed” from the premises. The president continued by pointing out more individuals and asking for them to be removed as chants of “shame, shame” rang out through the room.

“We’re going to ask the police to return to the room,” Morales said at 5:14 p.m. “There are plenty of people in this room that don’t belong to CCEA,” she claimed before continuing to select individuals that “need to leave.”

She specifically picked out “CCEA members in blue shirts” who were “screaming” as disruptive, and noted that if they continued to disrupt the meeting they would be trespassed.

“Thank you for providing us another example of your lack of decorum,” she said dryly. The chants ceased at 5:18 p.m.

The Clark County Education Association has been seeking a new contract with raises of 10% in year one and 8% in year two for teachers. CCSD’s recent proposals have fallen well short of those marks. A state bill earmarked $250 million to increase teacher salaries across Nevada.

“It was roughly understood that this was the sort of raise that we should be giving teachers to keep up with inflation,” SB231 co-sponsor and CCSD teacher Reuben D’Silva told FOX5 Wednesday about the reasoning behind the bill. “We would have money set aside to give teachers the kind of raises that we’re looking for here – 10% the first year and 8% next year, and actually have the funds available.”

But the bill that Assemblyman D’Silva co-sponsored includes a sentence that CCSD has said prevents it from guaranteeing the union’s demands beyond next school year.

“Any remaining balance...must not be committed for expenditure after June 30, 2025,” it reads.

The assemblyman thinks it will be difficult to come back in future legislative sessions and justify not continuing to fund the rate of pay for teachers that CCEA is asking for.

“We’ll have a new sort of threshold, and that’s really the goal here,” he said. “So if the district signs this, we’ll be able to, as lawmakers, understand that this is the new sort of reality that we’re dealing with.”

CCSD blocked access to some parking in advance of Thursday’s meeting. Marie Neisess, President of CCEA, spoke to FOX5 about the situation.

“Right now, I’m angry,” she said. “I’m angry that CCSD has put a stop to our ability to come here to a public meeting and participate in the meeting. They have blocked off traffic. It’s just one more show that they couldn’t care less about our frontline educators.”

Neisess also noted that at the prior meeting, educators had their public response time cut and the number of them allowed to attend was limited.

“They’re clearly trying to shut down our right,” she added. “As citizens and people who vote. They don’t want to hear from us. It’s unacceptable.”

She said that CCEA’s teachers are also upset about the district’s most recent contract proposal.

“Our educators are angry and fed up. It’s a slap in the face because it’s not remotely close to what we need.”

