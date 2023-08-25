Caltrans to open part-time I-15 lane between Las Vegas, Southern California during certain hours

Traffic in Primm is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Traffic in Primm is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travelers driving between Las Vegas and Southern California will soon have an extra lane to utilize on some days of the week.

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Friday that it will begin to open a part-time travel lane on Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California on some days of the week.

According to the department, starting Sunday, Aug. 27, the added lane will be available to use every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

In a follow-up message, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) advised that the right shoulder would open past the Nevada/California border as part of the added lane.

