85-year-old man dies after Aug. 8 collision in central Las Vegas

By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An 85-year-old man died Friday of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on Aug. 8, according to authorities.

That day, officers responded to the area of South Decatur Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard at about 12:20 p.m. for a critical injury traffic collision.

Las Vegas police learned a Honda Accord was approaching the traffic signal at Decatur when a Toyota Tundra failed to stop at the red light on Charleston and struck the first vehicle, causing the Toyota to overturn.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to UMC and later died of his injuries. He has not been identified and details will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured. The collision remains under investigation.

