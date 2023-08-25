3 Aces secure double-doubles as Las Vegas rallies to defeat the Sky 94-87

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Jackie Young had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson each added a double-double and the Las Vegas Aces erased a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Chicago Sky 94-87 on Thursday night.

Gray had 19 points and 10 assists and Wilson, who tied the WNBA record with 53 points in her last game, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Young surpassed 2,000 points for her career.

Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 23 points in the third quarter for Las Vegas (30-4).

Marina Mabrey had 22 points for the Sky (13-21) with Elizabeth Williams adding 17 and Kahleah Copper 13. Chicago dropped two games behind Los Angeles for the final playoff spot.

Chicago got off to a hot start and led 50-37 at halftime. Plum started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, the first of four she hit in the frame. Her fourth one, midway through, started a run that gave the Aces a 70-68 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Copper opened the fourth with a three-point play and the Sky went up by four. But Plum’s fifth triple made it 79-78 and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas finished 18 of 18 from the foul line.

