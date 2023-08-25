2 with non-life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash early Friday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to police, the head-on crash occurred at about 3:50 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard.
Police said two occupants were transported to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment could be a factor in the crash, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
