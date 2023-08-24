Sunset clause for CCSD teacher salaries? Co-sponsor of bill says no

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the standoff drags on between Nevada’s largest teacher’s union and the Clark County School District, one of the main sticking points in the disagreement continues to be over funding provided to the district by the state legislature.

Teachers say SB231, which was passed by the state legislature earlier this year, provides enough money to pay for their raises, but the district says that law doesn’t fund a pay bump beyond the next two school years. In total, the law sets aside an additional $250 million for teacher pay. CCSD estimates $180 million will be available for it to use, with the rest spread among the other school districts in the state.

The Clark County Education Association is standing firm on its ask for a 10% raise in year one of a new contract and an 8% raise in the second, but even with a recent increase to its counter proposal, the district falls short of that number. One of the reasons it continues to cite for not meeting the union’s demands is specific wording in the law.

“It was roughly understood that this was the sort of raise that we should be giving teachers to keep up with inflation,” SB231 co-sponsor and CCSD teacher Reuben D’Silva told FOX5 Wednesday about the reasoning behind the bill. “We would have money set aside to give teachers the kind of raises that we’re looking for here – 10% the first year and 8% next year, and actually have the funds available.”

But the bill that Assemblyman D’Silva co-sponsored includes a sentence that CCSD has said prevents it from guaranteeing the union’s demands beyond next school year.

It says, in part:

Assemblyman D’Silva says that while the district is not entirely wrong in saying it’s not fiscally responsible to assume it will have the money to keep up that increased rate of teacher pay, the spirit of the bill is to make those raises last.

“To set that money aside and give the teachers that raise with the understanding that we in perpetuity will now fund this,” he explained.

The assemblyman thinks it will be difficult to come back in future legislative sessions and justify not continuing to fund the rate of pay for teachers that CCEA is asking for.

“We’ll have a new sort of threshold, and that’s really the goal here,” he said. “So if the district signs this, we’ll be able to, as lawmakers, understand that this is the new sort of reality that we’re dealing with.”

On Wednesday, CCSD announced it plans to use 66% of the funds allocated by that Senate bill.

