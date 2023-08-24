Sphere, NV Energy announce solar power proposal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sphere Entertainment and NV Energy announced Thursday a 25-year agreement proposal to provide the highest amount of dedicated solar power to the new venue.

The agreement will need approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and would make Sphere “a model for renewable energy use by entertainment venues around the country,” according to Sphere.

As part of the agreement, Sphere is maximizing the amount of available green power serving the venue by using a dedicated renewable and battery storage resource being developed by NV Energy.

For any portion of electricity that is not from renewable sources, Sphere will acquire renewable energy credits to mitigate the impact of emissions from the creation of electricity for the venue.

In announcing the agreement, Rich Claffey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Sphere, said, “Just as Sphere is setting a new standard for immersive live entertainment, the venue is also setting an industry standard when it comes to renewable energy. From the outset, we designed Sphere to minimize environmental impact and to help create a sustainable operation well into the future. We’re proud to enter into this agreement with NV Energy and partner with them to achieve both of those important goals.”

Sphere Entertainment estimates approximately 70% of its power will be derived from dedicated solar and battery resources. The new NV Energy solar and battery facility, if approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, will serve Sphere as well as other NV Energy customers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.