NV Energy says power restored to Mt. Charleston area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Power has been restored to the Mt. Charleston area, according to a statement made by NV Energy Thursday morning.

Power was cut off for several days following Tropical Storm Hilary releasing a deluge of water creating the worst flooding seen by officials in over 15 years.

“We are very pleased to report that late last night, our crews were able to fully restore power to the remaining areas of Old Town and Echo in Kye Canyon caused by Tropical Storm Hilary to the Mt. Charleston area, particularly in Kyle Canyon,” an NV Energy spokesperson stated.

As of Thursday morning, their system shows all customers who lost power have been fully restored. Anyone who is still without power is asked to call the customer contact center at 703-402-5555.

In the coming days, crews will remain in the area, making sure that power continues to flow and that infrastructure is secure and running as intended.

“We will continue work to remove vegetation, trees and branches that pose a threat to our lines or other equipment,” NV Energy said.

