Note helps rescue woman kidnapped by fake Uber driver in Phoenix area

Wilhoit now faces charges of harassment, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping...
Wilhoit now faces charges of harassment, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and multiple counts of assault.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was rescued after being kidnapped from Phoenix earlier this week, all thanks to a vigilant person in Seligman.

Deputies say that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman approached a customer at a Chevron off Interstate 40 in Seligman. The victim had reportedly written a note saying she had been kidnapped, described a van, and provided a phone number. She had told them that she was headed for Kingman and Las Vegas.

Yavapai County deputies responded, and the 911 caller provided additional information, including a description of their clothes. YCSO asked Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers for help. Not long after, they were located westbound on I-40.

Detectives said that the woman had been reported missing by her mother and had been entered as “missing and endangered” person earlier that afternoon. At the scene, 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit was arrested with various firearms in his possession.

Investigators later learned that Wilhoit had allegedly abducted her from a car dealership in the Phoenix area. He reportedly wore a wig and pretended to be an Uber driver before taking her. “Wilhoit restrained her as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a Lake Mead park,” said YCSO spokesperson Kristin Green in a news release.

Wilhoit now faces charges of harassment, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and multiple counts of assault. A booking photo wasn’t immediately released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released
Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals

Latest News

Downtown Las Vegas coffee shop forced to reduce hours due to construction in area
Downtown Las Vegas coffee shop forced to reduce hours due to construction in area
Las Vegas among most popular travel destinations for Labor Day weekend
Las Vegas among most popular travel destinations for Labor Day weekend
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Sphere, NV Energy announce solar power proposal
Mount Charleston resident still without power shares video of damaging floods
NV Energy says power restored to Mt. Charleston area