Note helps rescue woman kidnapped by fake Uber driver in Phoenix area

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was rescued after being kidnapped from Phoenix earlier this week, all thanks to a vigilant person in Seligman.

Deputies say that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman approached a customer at a Chevron off Interstate 40 in Seligman. The victim had reportedly written a note saying she had been kidnapped, described a van, and provided a phone number. She had told them that she was headed for Kingman and Las Vegas.

Yavapai County deputies responded, and the 911 caller provided additional information, including a description of their clothes. YCSO asked Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers for help. Not long after, they were located westbound on I-40.

Detectives said that the woman had been reported missing by her mother and had been entered as “missing and endangered” person earlier that afternoon. At the scene, 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit was arrested with various firearms in his possession.

Investigators later learned that Wilhoit had allegedly abducted her from a car dealership in the Phoenix area. He reportedly wore a wig and pretended to be an Uber driver before taking her. “Wilhoit restrained her as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a Lake Mead park,” said YCSO spokesperson Kristin Green in a news release.

Wilhoit now faces charges of harassment, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and multiple counts of assault. A booking photo wasn’t immediately released.

