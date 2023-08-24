North Las Vegas Police accepting applications for fall Citizens’ Academy

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is inviting community members to a behind-the-scenes look at how police work during the Citizens’ Academy held Aug. 30-Nov. 8.

According to an NLVPD media release, the 10-week program meets every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Police Department Northwest Area Command, 3755 W. Washburn Rd.

“Our goal with the Citizens’ Academy is to foster a greater understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community and strengthen our relationship with North Las Vegas residents and businesses,” said Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt. “The program gives participants a unique insight and perspective into law enforcement in their community and a chance to engage with police officers.”

Class topics will include demonstrations by K-9 and SWAT, firearms training simulation, crime scene processing, and information about important issues such as domestic violence, use of force, major crimes and patrol. Participants will also be able to ride along in a patrol car for one shift to see firsthand what officers experience every day and what they are trained to do under a variety of circumstances.

Applicants must live or work in the city of North Las Vegas, be at least 18 years old and have no felony, gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor convictions. All applicants must complete a background screening. Appropriate attire is business casual. No weapons, jeans, shorts, t-shirts or open-toed shoes are permitted.

To apply for the North Las Vegas Police Citizens’ Academy, call 702-633-2899 or fill out an application online.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Las Vegas and Lahaina art gallery owner to host exhibition to benefit Maui families
Las Vegas and Lahaina art gallery owner to host exhibition to benefit Maui families
Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip
Free self-parking ending at Venetian
People get sick with Legionnaires' disease when they breathe in mist contaminated with...
Health District investigating Legionnaires disease at two Las Vegas hotels
Jacob Wilhoit, 41, is accused of kidnapping a woman from the Phoenix area while pretending to...
Note helps rescue woman allegedly kidnapped by fake Uber driver in Phoenix area