North Las Vegas Police accepting applications for fall Citizens’ Academy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is inviting community members to a behind-the-scenes look at how police work during the Citizens’ Academy held Aug. 30-Nov. 8.

According to an NLVPD media release, the 10-week program meets every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Police Department Northwest Area Command, 3755 W. Washburn Rd.

“Our goal with the Citizens’ Academy is to foster a greater understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community and strengthen our relationship with North Las Vegas residents and businesses,” said Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt. “The program gives participants a unique insight and perspective into law enforcement in their community and a chance to engage with police officers.”

Class topics will include demonstrations by K-9 and SWAT, firearms training simulation, crime scene processing, and information about important issues such as domestic violence, use of force, major crimes and patrol. Participants will also be able to ride along in a patrol car for one shift to see firsthand what officers experience every day and what they are trained to do under a variety of circumstances.

Applicants must live or work in the city of North Las Vegas, be at least 18 years old and have no felony, gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor convictions. All applicants must complete a background screening. Appropriate attire is business casual. No weapons, jeans, shorts, t-shirts or open-toed shoes are permitted.

To apply for the North Las Vegas Police Citizens’ Academy, call 702-633-2899 or fill out an application online.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.