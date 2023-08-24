Neighbors near east Las Vegas trail fed up with ‘resistant’ homeless camps in area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors along an east Las Vegas Valley trail are fed up with homeless camps that keep coming back and leave a path of trash, drug paraphernalia and damage from vandalism and crimes.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom even describes the individuals in camps in the area of Mojave Road and Desert Inn as resistant to change or help. Neighbors have asked county officials how these individuals can get off the streets and into shelters.

FOX5 has told you about the rise of homeless camps across the Las Vegas Valley on trails, and the work being done to keep them from camping on bridges. The camps appear along the Flamingo Arroyo Trail and in the washes. Some preventative measures have been taken to lock a bridge at night, and dispatch social workers to offer aid to homeless in the area.

Neighbors in this particular area tell FOX5 that it’s either not enough -- or after problems get addressed, the same culprits or issues return.

Resident William Hammond showed FOX5 the trail of damage in his condo complex: Broken mailboxes, broken mailboxes, damaged gates and holes in fences. Hammond attributes the damage to various homeless people in the area. Car break-ins and bicycle thefts have also been a problem, he said.

Neighbors have told FOX5 of the extent of the problem: drug paraphernalia littering streets, people urinating in public, and tents cluttering sidewalks. The residents also included FOX5 on correspondence with county officials where they shared pictures of their concerns or trouble spots. They did get county responses on what would be done next.

“All they do is torment this neighborhood. It has to stop. These people are on meth or high as a kite. They’re ransacking the neighborhoods. You shouldn’t be able to camp in a neighborhood with with children and elderly and just families,” Hammond said.

“We have to figure out a way to go into there with police and other resources,” Segerblom said. We obviously haven’t solved it. But we’ve made some major steps and you talk to a lot of neighborhoods and they say they actually can see a difference. This particular neighborhood is kind of the worst. I think the population there has probably the strongest resistance,” Segerblom said. “But we’re not going to quit. It’s a game of wills,” he said.

Segerblom helped spearhead the new Homeless Navigation Center along Boulder Highway, which converted an old motel into homeless housing with wraparound social services. The center is meant as a shelter for those camping along the trails, Segerblom said.

“We can take people who are willing to accept treatment, but at the end of the day -- we can’t force someone to take that service,” he said. “Remember, these are human beings. Something bad happened in their life,” he said.

Segerblom said he’s consulting with county attorneys on a legal last resort: By law, people cannot be arrested for being homeless or sleeping in the street. However, if people are camping in a public right of way, refuse a bed at a shelter and refuse to leave, they can face penalties for breaking the law -- and spend a night in jail, he said.

