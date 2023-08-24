Mount Charleston resident still without power shares video of damaging floods

Mount Charleston resident still without power shares video of damaging floods
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:16 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several days after the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary hit Mount Charleston, certain areas are still without power and water, and some residents say they’re running low on supplies.

Clark County said NV Energy restored power to the Rainbow subdivision in Kyle Canyon Tuesday night, but water and power are still out in the Echo and Cathedral Rock subdivisions and Old Town.

Brenda Talley lives in the Echo subdivision of Mount Charleston and is still without power.

After plugging her phone into a neighbor’s generator for power, she sent FOX5 dramatic images of the fast-moving flood waters during the worst of the storm at 4 a.m. Monday.

“This is Echo Road, and that’s my driveway, and that’s about a foot-and-a-half rock that just rolled in, and there was a 3-foot boulder out in the middle that’s gone now. I heard it rolling by,” Talley said in one video of the flooding.

Talley said at one point, the water was three feet high, up to the top of her retaining wall.

It was even worse for her neighbors, who, she said, had two of their cars swept away in the flooding.

Talley said even now that there’s one emergency lane open to drive down the mountain, it’s still difficult to maneuver around the damage and repair crews, and residents are still being told to limit they’re trips.

The Red Cross said Clark County requested their assistance Wednesday, and they delivered 100 pallets of water to the residents of Mount Charleston, as repair and recovery efforts continue.

