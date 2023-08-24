Lego sells braille bricks for first time

Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the...
Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.(Lego.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time.

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says all kids ages 6 and up can enjoy the toy.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers check out at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Grocery Outlet to open first Las Vegas location
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Crossing guard attacked in northwest Las Vegas Valley
FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released
Street flooding Sahara and Maryland Parkway
2 missing, multiple washed away by flood waters in Las Vegas canals

Latest News

A Brooklyn man is charged in a hammer attack in Sunset Park that left one woman dead, two...
Man accused of bludgeoning woman to death with hammer, beating her 2 young children, police say
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix hiring for temporary positions
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss